Police identify man shot to death in Boston July 2

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a man shot to death in Boston on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person with a gun on Norfolk Street at 8 p.m. found a man with a revolver and arrested him. At the scene, they found Justin Cannady, 22, of Boston, who had been shot and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Rafael Santiago, 35, of Malden, was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

