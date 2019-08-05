Police identify man struck, killed by van in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 67-year-old man who was struck and killed by a van in Hull on Thursday.

Robert Davis, of Hull, was found suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries about 9:15 p.m. after being struck by a Ford transit van on George Washington Boulevard, according to state police.

He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the van, a 49-year-old Hull man, remained on scene and was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop D of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Plymouth County.

