Police identify man struck, killed by vehicle on Mass. Pike in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 57-year-old Marlboro man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Mass. Pike in Framingham on Saturday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of the 116.2 mile marker on the eastbound side of the highway found Mustapha Fadd dead at the scene, according to state police.

A preliminary investigation determined Fadd had been driving a 2007 Nissan Murano when it became disabled. He was struck by a 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 67-year-old Linden, New Jersey man.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)