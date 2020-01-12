Police identify man struck, killed while trying to cross NH highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning as he was trying to cross a highway to get to a nearby gas station, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on I-293 northbound just before 10:30 a.m. found a man who had been hit by three separate vehicles near exit 7, according to police.

The man, identified as Billy Slatton, 54, of Deering, had gotten out of a silver Toyota Rav4 in the breakdown lane when the driver started experiencing mechanical problems, police said.

When he exited the passenger seat, police say he attempted to cross the highway to get to a gas station and was hit by a BMW, Chevrolet Trailblazer, and a Volvo.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of all three vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with police, authorities said.

