TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities identified a man who died following a rollover crash on Interstate 495 southbound in Tewksbury early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash north of exit 38 around 12:40 a.m. found Joshua Avery, 42, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, ejected from a 2007 Mercury Mariner that rolled over into the median, according to state police.

He was transported by EMS to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say they are investigating excessive speed as a potential contributing factor to the crash, adding that a preliminary investigation indicates that Avery was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

