FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who died after being struck by a car in Framingham last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Rose Kennedy Lane and Normandy Road at 7 p.m. Wednesday determined a Honda Civic driven by a 62-year-old man was traveling westbound on Normandy Road when he struck a pedestrian, officials said.

The pedestrian, later identified as Huiman Ping, 91, of Framingham, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)