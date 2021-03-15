Police identify man who died after Boston moped crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the 30-year-old moped operator who died after a crash involving a minivan in Boston on Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of South Street near the Arborway around 6:45 p.m. found Joseph Pielmeier suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Pielmeier was taken Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

An investigation indicates that Pielmeier drove through a red light and struck the side of a 2011 Toyota Sienna minivan, according to police.

Pielmeier, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and struck the pavement. Evidence suggests the moped was traveling between 30-40 mph at the time of the crash.

Troopers reportedly found two empty White Claw cans, three unopened alcoholic beverages, a bowl, and a small container of what appeared to be marijuana in a shoulder bag near the downed moped.

Pielmeier is said to have had addresses in Virginia, Boston, and Somerville.

A toddler in the minivan suffered a bruised shoulder.

