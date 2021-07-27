IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man drowned in Ipswich on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at the Little Neck Association Dock at 1:50 p.m. found people performing CPR on the man, police said.

The man, later identified as Ross Hamlin, 95, of Ipswich, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating but do not suspect foul play.

