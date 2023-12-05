Authorities have identified the Massachusetts woman killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas Monday as 44-year-old Lauren Erickson Van Wart.

The Royal Bahamas Police Public Affairs and Communications Department announced the identification in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Police investigations are ongoing,” the department said.

Van Wart had been paddleboarding off New Providence Island near a resort where she was staying when she was attacked around 11 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Police on Monday said a lifeguard in a rescue boat pulled Van Wart and a man she was paddleboarding with out of the water.

While the man was not injured, according to police, Van Wart later died.

New Providence Island is home to the Bahamas’ capital, Nassau.

