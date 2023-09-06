HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police have identified the Weymouth man who was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle earlier this week.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on Beal Street around 4:50 p.m. Monday found Alfredo Aureliz Galarza, 32, injured, according to Hingham police. He was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates Galarza was riding north on Beal Street when he went off the road and hit a utility pole, sending the motorcycle into the side of the SUV. Police say no charges will be filed in connection with the crash.

