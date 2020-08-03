MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Milton early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a crash in the area of 330 Truman Parkway in Milton around 12:15 a.m. learned that a motorcycle, which was described as an off-road style, was operating in a group with other off-road style vehicles when it was involved in a collision with a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, driven by a 27-year-old Milton man, according to state police.

The Chevrolet was then involved in a minor rear-end collision with a 2008 Dodge Avenger, operated by a 56-year-old Boston man.

The driver of the motorcycle, Edwin Velazquez, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The other two drivers involved were not injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.

