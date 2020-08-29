Police identify motorcyclist killed in Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash with a tractor trailer in Raynham Friday, officials said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Route 44 eastbound found a motorcycle that appeared to have struck a tractor trailer while merging onto Route 24 southbound, Raynahm fire officials said.

The motorcyclist, identified as Mariusz Laszcak, 53, of Wilton, Conn., died at the scene, officials said.

