FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the motorcyclist who died after being ejected into the Taunton River following a crash in Fall River early Sunday morning.

The body of Gary Amaral, 35, of Fall River, was recovered Monday evening along the banks of the Taunton River, according to state police.

Troopers responding to a report of a motorcycle in the middle of the roadway on the ramp from the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge to Route 79 southbound around 12:30 a.m. Sunday determined that the operator, later identified as Amaral, was likely thrown over an embankment from the impact of the crash and fell into the water below, state police said.

The Coast Guard assisted state and local police in finding Amaral, whose body was discovered the next day washed up on the shore about 1.5 miles downriver.

No additional information has been released.

