BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who died after striking a guardrail in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Soldiers Field Road westbound around 2:45 p.m. learned that Sarhad Karageuzian, 35, of Waltham, had been driving a 2022 Suzuki GSXR when he hit a guardrail on the left side of the roadway, according to state police.

Karageuzian was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, state police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)