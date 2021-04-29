PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash with a tractor-trailer in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Greenland and Griffin roads around 2:15 p.m. learned that a motorcycle had collided with the tractor-trailer, according to Portsmouth police.

The operator of the motorcycle, Todd Young, 31, of Portsmouth, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests that criminal charges are not forthcoming, police added.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed appears to be a primary contributing factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Peter Connor at (603) 610-7629.

