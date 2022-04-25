DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the motorcyclist who was fatally struck by a car that was pulling out of a driveway in Dudley on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Southbridge Road around 3:30 p.m. found a 2005 Harley Davidson that had collided with a Mercedes-Benz SE, according to the Dudley Police Department.

The motorcyclist, 60-year-old James Joseph Thompson, of Dudley, was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old Dudley resident, suffered minor injuries.

“It initially appears the car was exiting a driveway when it collided with the westbound motorcycle,” police said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

