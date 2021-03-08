Police identify motorist who died after crashing into toll booth in NH

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the motorist who died after crashing into a toll booth in New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike found a mangled 2006 Jeep Wrangler resting against a booth at the Bedford toll plaza around 10:15 a.m., according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, 65-year-old Richard Cote, of Manchester, was later pronounced dead.

A photo from the scene showed debris scattered on the ground next the Jeep, which appeared to be flipped on its end.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Cote lost control and rolled over in the far left lane of the toll plaza, officials said.

Police noted that speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact state police at 603-223-3622.

An investigation remains ongoing.

