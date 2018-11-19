Police identify NH man hit, killed while walking on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified a New Hampshire man who was hit and killed while walking in the middle of Interstate 93 north in Bow last week.

Troopers responding to a serious motor vehicle crash on I-93 north about 7:05 p.m. on Nov. 12 found Glenn Vienneau, of Tilton, New Hampshire, dead in the road.

On Saturday, hunters found an abandoned van in the woods, which aided troopers in identifying Vienneau.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call New Hampshire state police at 603-223-3654.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)