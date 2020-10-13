Police identify NJ man killed in crash after swerving to avoid animal on Mass. highway

BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man died and his female passenger was injured when he swerved to avoid an animal on a highway in Massachusetts and crashed into a tree Monday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 495 in Bolton around 8:30 p.m. found 31-year-old Seyhan Isik, of Bogota, New Jersey, and a pet dog dead inside a 2007 Mini Cooper, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A passenger in the vehicle was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester. There was no immediate word their condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated Isik swerved to avoid striking an animal, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and veer off the highway.

An investigation remains ongoing.

