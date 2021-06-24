WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WHDH) — Police in Rhode Island are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old man by an off-duty Pawtucket officer, West Greenwich Chief Richard Ramsay said.

Officer Daniel Dolan was driving home from a detail in Pawtucket when he reportedly encountered a black Audi sedan occupied by a driver and two passengers on Interstate 95 around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dolan allegedly attempted to detain the driver of the Audi in the parking lot of Wicked Good Pizza, located at 12 Nooseneck Hill Road in West Greenwich and, in the ensuing moments, fired one shot from a service weapon.

“I believe the officer saw something on I-95 that was bad and followed, but that’s under investigation,” Ramsay said.

The teen driver, a West Greenwich resident, was shot in the arm and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.

The officer was not injured, but Ramsay said he is “shaken up.”

Ramsay did not elaborate on what happened but said there is no danger to the public.

State police are leading the investigation, which remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)