Police identify officer involved in fatal head-on crash in Somerset

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerset police have identified the police officer who was involved in a fatal head-on crash Friday that claimed the life of a 20-year-old University of Massachusetts Dartmouth nursing student.

Officer Jonathan Neveu was responding to a report of a man trying to break into a truck in the parking lot of the Grid Iron Pub about 12:30 a.m. when he collided head-on with a Honda Civic driven by Hailey Allard on Route 138.

The four-year veteran of the Somerset Police Department was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was treated and released.

A man who witnessed the crash said Neveu did everything he could to save the other driver.

“He smashed the window to try and help the lady that he hit but I guess it was too late,” he said.

The crash is being investigated by troopers assigned to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn’s Office.

