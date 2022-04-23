LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) – An investigation is active and ongoing in Leominster after an officer was struck by a car.

Officer Garret Hardy was originally called to the scene near the intersection of Lancaster Street and Elm Hill Avenue Friday night to assist with a car crash, according to a release issued by the department.

While guiding a tow truck out of a parking lot and onto Route 117, he was struck by a silver sedan traveling west. Hardy was transported to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester with a concussion and will have to undergo surgery to repair an injury to his leg, authorities said.

The driver of the silver sedan, which had heady damage to the windshield and driver’s side bumper, remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

No further details were released.

