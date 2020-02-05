Police identify officers stabbed during struggle with ‘combative’ 18-year-old in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the three officers who were stabbed during a struggle with what authorities called a “combative” 18-year-old suspect in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Ahern Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. engaged with Akwasi Owusu who refused to come out of a room, according to Manchester police.

When police tried to arrest Owusu, he allegedly pulled out a hidden knife and stabbed three officers — identified as four-year veteran Brendan Langton, 26; two-year-old veteran Olivia LaCroix, 26; and three-year veteran Kevin Shields, 32, who previously worked for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C.

The three officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are recovering, police said.

Owusu was arrested and is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North on three counts of first-degree assault. He also faces a criminal mischief charge stemming from the domestic incident and second-degree assault and simple assault charges related to a separate incident.

