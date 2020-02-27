Police identify pedestrian fatally struck by car in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Hooksett Road around 2 p.m. found Prairie Champagne, 43, of Hooksett, injured, according to police.

Champagne was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver, Adam Finley Taylor, 44, of Alton, was arrested on charges of driving after revocation or suspension, and was later released on bail. Police are investigating whether additional charges are warranted.

