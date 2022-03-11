QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Quincy early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Newport Avenue before 4:30 a.m. found 58-year-old Donald Bowes, of Quincy, had been struck by a car, according to Quincy police.

Bowes was transported to Boston Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The car involved in the crash sustained a shattered windshield.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Newport Avenue was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

No additional information was immediately available.

