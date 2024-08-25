STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the elderly man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Stoughton on Thursday night.

Officers responding to Central Street around 6 p.m. found Joaquein Soares, 82, of Stoughton, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The matter remains under investigation by the Stoughton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey, with no charges in place at this time.

