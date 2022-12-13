TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 58-year-old Boston man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Tewksbury last week.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Main Street around 5 p.m. Thursday found William Snelbaker suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

He was taken by medical helicopter to Lahey Burlington, where he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old driver of the Lexus sedan that struck him remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

