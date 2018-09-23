Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Westford on Friday has been identified.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Route 110 around 7 p.m. found 45-year-old Ulhas Kudva in the road.

Kudva died at the scene, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

The driver remained at the scene. No charges have been filed in connection with this investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Westford Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

