Police identify pedestrian struck and killed in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An elderly Weymouth man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weymouth Friday night has been identified.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on the Route 3 overpass around 6 p.m. found 78-year-old Lionel Godbout in the road.

Godbout died at the scene, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver remained at the scene. It’s not clear if charges will be filed.

This incident is under investigation by the Weymouth Police Department.

