DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Dartmouth late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 597 State Road just before 10 p.m. found Wendy Tolley, 56, of New Bedford, had been hit by a 2006 Toyota Prius driven by a 24-year-old Dartmouth woman, according to Dartmouth police.

Tolley died as a result of her injuries.

Police say no arrest was made and that the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)