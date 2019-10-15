Police identify pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Methuen on Monday night.

Timothy Laferty, 57, of Methuen, was hit by a car in the area of 253 Jackson St. around 8:40 p.m., Methuen police said.

First responding officers and EMTs provided aid at the scene but Laferty succumbed to his injuries.

Officers located a sedan with front-end damage at a nearby residence and seized it as part of the ongoing investigation.

Additional evidence was also recovered from the scene.

The Methuen Police Patrol and Criminal Investigations Bureau is working to identify the person who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

