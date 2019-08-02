Police identify pedestrian struck, killed by van in Hull

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a Hull pedestrian who was struck and killed by a van in Hull on Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the area of George Washington Boulevard around 9:15 p.m. transported the Hull man to South Shore Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, state police said. He was later pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Robert Davis, 67.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim, whose name has not been released, attempted to cross the roadway as a 49-year-old van operator traveled east on the boulevard.

The van driver, whose name has also not been released, was not injured.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The van sustained a shattered windshield.

People who live in the area say it’s dangerous for people on that street.

“They basically have to risk their lives to cross the street, and I see a lot of people do it,” a woman said. “They make a mad dash from side to the other because what are you going to do? You want to cross the street, there’s no crossing anywhere.”

People say they’ve been pushing for more crosswalks.

The crash remains under investigation.

