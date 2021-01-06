Police identify pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Charlestown Tuesday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Chelsea Street and Rutherford Avenue around 11 a.m. found Francis McGrath 92, suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

McGrath was pronounced dead.

Investigators have since tracked down a “vehicle of interest” in connection with the crash.

Video showed a box truck stopped on the ramp to Interstate 93 and wrapped in yellow police tape.

The area was sealed off for hours as detectives scoured the scene for evidence and reviewed surveillance footage in City Square.

No additional information was immediately released.

