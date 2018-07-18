Police identify pedestrian struck, killed in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 59-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle in Mashpee Tuesday night has died, police said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Falmouth Road about 8:32 p.m. found a woman who was struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Route 28, according to Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline.

The victim, later identified as Michele C. Poirier, of Mashpee, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Mashpee Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.

