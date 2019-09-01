Police identify pedestrian who was struck, killed by car in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Everett late Friday night, officials say.

Massachusetts State Police identified the victim as 62-year-old Francis Stamegna of Melrose.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash on the westbound side of the Revere Beach Parkway around 10 p.m., according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.

Police say Stamegna was taken to Whidden Hospital in Everett, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from South Weber, Utah, stayed on the scene attempted to provide aid to the victim.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Route 16 in the right travel lane, approaching the intersection with Vine Street. Westbound traffic had a green light at the intersection.

At the same time, two pedestrians, an adult male and female, ran across all lanes of eastbound traffic and were crossing the westbound lanes when the male pedestrian was struck by the Charger in the right lane. The female pedestrian was not struck.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the pedestrians were crossing against the pedestrian signals at the intersection.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County.

No charges have been filed

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)