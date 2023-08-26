DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people have been arrested on criminal charges in connection with a brazen daylight shooting near the Caribbean Festival in Boston on Saturday that left 8 people wounded and cast a shadow over the annual festivities.

Officers working a detail for the J’ouvert Parade witnessed and responded to a shooting in the area of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues around 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Six men and two females were shot, five of the men and one of the females were taken to area hospitals.

Two other victims with graze wounds declined treatment at the scene, police said. All eight victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Gerald Vick, 30, and Dwayne Francis, 30, both of Dorchester, were arrested and will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

After getting video that shows the two people involved in the initial gunfire, police learned that one of the men involved was shot in the leg and limped into the tow lot after the shooting. He was later identified as Sebastian Fernandez, 21, and he was arrested in connection with the shooting at a local hospital, police said.

A second person seen in the video could be seen fleeing into the rear of the Boys and Girls Club toward Franklin Field. After broadcasting the description, officers stopped a 17-year-old and arrested them on a weapons charge after they were allegedly found to be in possession of a handgun. Their name has not been released.

Members of the community who have information or video are asked to contact District B-3 detectives at (617) 343-4700 or it can be shared anonymously at the Boston Police Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu decried the violence while speaking with reporters later in the morning.

“It’s just heart-wrenching to hear that a treasured community event has been disrupted by acts of violence from those who had nothing to do with the event and there’s absolutely no excuse for something that is open to the community and part of Boston’s culture and heritage to be talked about this way because of the acts that were introduced,” she said.

In a statement, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said, “This joyous festival of Caribbean heritage may have been affected by senseless violence, but we stand with the many good people here today who will not let this violence define their cultural celebration.”

In a statement, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “These individuals displayed a complete disregard for human life in the midst of one of the City’s cultural celebrations, endangering the lives of hundreds of people. We are proud of all of our officers for their quick and professional response in the speedy apprehension of these individuals. This should send a clear message to anyone who comes into our City that we will not stand for this type of violence and we will use all our means to identify you and apprehend you.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)