BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the person wanted in connection with the vandalism of the 9/11 memorial display at Boston Public Garden early Thursday morning, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to a report of vandalism found the flags displayed in honor of those who perished on 9/11 had been kicked over overnight in the Public Garden.

Residents making their way through the park early Thursday morning were shocked to find that more than 100 of the 2,997 miniature American flags planted in the Garden had been damaged.

The tribute is set up in the Garden of Remembrance, a memorial dedicated the 206 victims with ties to the Bay State.

Ashton Fagan, who was walking by and saw the damage, stopped to fix the flags as 7NEWS arrived at the scene.

“It’s a massive disrespect to this country and the people who gave their lives, so I will replant every single one of them until the day is over if that’s what it takes,” she said. “I think it’s completely wrong. We need to band together and be a strong country.”

All of the flags have since been replaced by volunteers.

“There are all these volunteers that just stopped to support, and they’re doing it on their own in response to something that upset them. I think that’s what makes our city, our state, our country great is people who respond to hate with hope,” said Carolyn Casey, founder and executive director of Project 351.

The suspect was found with the help of surveillance video, Boston police said. They will be be called to court to face charges.

The memorial will be on displayed until Sept. 12.

