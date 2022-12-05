BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday.

The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth.

Willis’s wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area at Falmouth Airpark. The couple were the only two people in the plane.

The Boston Globe reports that the pair had flown to Westfield for a day trip and were returning home when the crash occurred.

Federal aviation officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)