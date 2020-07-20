Police identify Quincy woman who died after multi-car crash in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a Quincy woman who died after a multi-car crash in Pembroke Saturday that left four other people injured.

Troopers responding to a reported four-vehicle crash on Route 3 northbound around 9:30 a.m. found the damaged vehicles just before Exit 13 and one passenger suffering from life-threatening injures, police said. The woman, identified as Nancy Chamberlin, 87, was taken to the hospital and died of her injuries.

Four others were taken to the hospital for injuries that were non-life-threatening.

