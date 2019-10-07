Police identify Rhode Island man killed in Seekonk crash

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a Rhode Island man killed a car crash in Seekonk Oct. 3, but are still investigating the crash.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 195 westbound between exits 1 and 2 at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 3 found a man unconscious in the left travel lane after being struck by a 2019 Toyota RAV4, police said. The man, later identified as Paul Weaver, 56, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead of his injuries.

The RAV4’s operator remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Officers said the man was walking eastbound in the left travel lane before he was struck by the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

