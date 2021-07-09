MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Falmouth man who prompted a shelter-in-place order after allegedly opening fire on a Massachusetts Department of Transportation public works depot on Friday morning is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges after he was tracked down and arrested by heavily armed officers who searched a wooded area, officials said.

The shelter-in-place order went into effect for those living in the area of 201 West Grove St., also known as Route 28, around 9 a.m. after a man reportedly fled into the woods after shooting two vehicles, according to Massachusetts State Police. He was later identified as Raymond Gibson, 55.

Gibson is expected to be arraigned Friday in Wareham District Court on charges including disturbing the peace, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, discharging a firearm near a highway, and two counts of malicious destruction of a motor vehicle, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Gibson has a valid license to carry a firearm and the .357-caliber revolver he was carrying was seized by police. His license has been suspended pending review.

Middleboro Police Department

There were no reported injuries.

“We’re extremely thankful that no one was injured in this incident,” Perkins said in a statement. “I want to commend the tremendous response by our law enforcement partners and others who helped to quickly set up a perimeter and search that led to the apprehension of this dangerous individual. This was not an easy response given the heavy rain from the storm and it was great work by our officer who spotted the suspect in the woods, leading to his arrest.”

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)