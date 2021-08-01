BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed in broad daylight in Roslindale last week, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Corinth and Birch streets just before 1:20 p.m. found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The woman, identified as Alicia Heywood, 42, of South Easton, later died of her wounds.

Police are investigating and say the shooting was not random. Anyone with information about is asked to contact police at 617-343-4470 or 1-800-494-TIPS

