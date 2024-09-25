BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline have identified the person they believe sexually assaulted a 14-year-old student on a school campus.

Authorities said a student is responsible for the attack at the high school last week and that the same individual may be behind a series of other incidents at Brookline High School.

Police did not detail what type of incidents.

The school and police both added more supervision of students after the assault.

