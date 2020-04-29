TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) – State police have identified the man accused of dragging a state trooper with his pickup truck while fleeing a traffic stop in Taunton on Tuesday.

A shocking surveillance camera recording shows the trooper approaching a 2019 Dodge Ram at the Mobil gas station on Route 140 around 8:15 p.m. when the suspect, 32-year-old Claude Remy, suddenly drove off, pulling the trooper a short distance.

Joseph Davis, a gas station clerk, had been working the register when he noticed the incident.

“They pulled in and about a minute or two later, I heard the tires peeling and them driving around, so I turned around. I could see the officer hanging off the vehicle and being thrown into the street here, at the edge of the parking lot,” he recalled.

Davis and another customer ran over to help the trooper, who state police say suffered minor injuries.

“He was laying next to the road, which is a very busy road,” Davis said. “His flashlight was out in the middle of the road, so the other guy had a flashlight up so that cars could see.”

The trooper continued working his shift and assisted other state police units in the search for Remy.

“Fortunately, he’s good,” Davis said about the trooper, “so that’s all we can ask for at this point, and hopefully they’ll get whoever decided to do that.”

Officers later received a tip from a Beverly resident that a suspicious pickup truck had been parked in their neighbor’s driveway.

That neighbor said they saw the driver run from the truck to a waiting sedan.

The pickup was determined to be the suspect vehicle.

State police announced Wednesday around noon that their Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Gang Unit had apprehended Remy at a home in Dorchester.

He is now facing a slew of charges including, attempted murder, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and larceny over $1,200.

Remy was ordered held on $75,000 bail after facing a judge in Bristol County.

He was transported to the Ash Street jail where he will remain until he is able to post bail.

