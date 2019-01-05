Police identify suspect accused of graffiti spree in Burlington

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators were able to use surveillance footage to identify a 17-year-old man as the suspect in connection with a graffiti spree in Burlington.

Police were called to the Pine Glen Elementary School Thursday morning for reports of racist graffiti marking up the side of the building and a stop sign, according to a release issued by the department.

What was originally thought to be a poorly drawn swastika, turned out to be the logo of the hip-hop group, Pro Era.

The logo, the numbers four and seven interwoven over a white circle and red background, has caused controversy in the past for its resemblance to the Nazi flag.

The teen has made several posts on his social media account sharing his passion for the musical collective, according to police.

The teen could be facing criminal charges for his actions.

