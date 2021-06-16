HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the suspect accused of shooting another man eight times with a pellet gun at a gas station in Holbrook last Saturday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, shot the victim with a pellet gun after a brief argument around 9:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station, according to Holbrook police.

No additional information has been released.

