Police identify suspect arrested in connection with Lowell double stabbing

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 60-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a double stabbing in Lowell on Wednesday evening.

Richard Oleffe was taken into custody after officers responding to reports of a stabbing on Shaw Street found two victims suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to Lowell Police Capt. James Hodgdon.

Oleffe is believed to have engaged one of the victims in a fight before brandishing a knife and stabbing them in the chest.

Another person then rushed over to render aid to the victim and Oleffe is accused of slashing their arm in the process.

Both stab wounds are considered to be superficial, police say.

Police believe the victim attempted to defend themselves with a skateboard and struck Oleffe in the head.

He is receiving treatment for that injury.

No further information was released.

The incident remains under investigation.

