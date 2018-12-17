Police identify suspect in vicious double stabbing at Bridgewater home

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Florida man has been arrested in connection with a vicious double-stabbing at a home in Bridgewater early Monday morning that left a husband and wife hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls from a duplex on Yoke Road around 5 a.m. found the couple suffering from stab wounds to the head, face, and neck, Bridgewater Police Capt. Thomas J. Schlatz said. They were rushed by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Schlatz said the suspect, Andrew Soto, of Leesburg, Florida, was arrested without incident.

A preliminary investigation suggests Soto, who flew to Massachusetts on Sunday to stay with the family, called the female victim into the hallway as she was getting ready for work and repeatedly stabbed her before turning the knife on her husband when he tried to intervene, Shlatz said.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911.

Schlatz said Soto’s relationship to the couple remains under investigation.

Soto was taken to the Bridgewater police station before being transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Schlatz said Soto is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges including two counts of attempted murder.

The incident remains under investigation.

