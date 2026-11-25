NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norwood Police Department said it has identified a suspect in connection with a “random” shooting at an intersection in the town Wednesday morning, and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Elton Dene Miranda Borges, 33, of Brockton should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Norwood police. Police said he has ties to the Fall River and Brockton areas. Anyone who believes they may have seen him is urged to keep their distance, and call police immediately.

Norwood police said they responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Nahatan Street and Pleasant Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 59-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is currently listed as being in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle was identified as a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with MA registration 2LER42. It was noted to have a distinctive black metal rear window rack. Police said it fled the area into Westwood shortly after the shooting, then was pursed by the Massachusetts State Police into Randolph.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, recognizes the vehicle, or has information, residential surveillance footage, or dash camera footage that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact the Norwood Police Department at 781-440-5100.

The incident remains under investigation by the Norwood Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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