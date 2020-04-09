Police identify suspect wanted for attempted break-in in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a 25-year-old man wanted for an attempted break-in on Thursday in Melrose.

An officer responding to an attempted break-in on Forest Street just after 9 a.m. was told the suspect, identified as Gregory Maitre, of Salem, had a verbal exchange with a resident before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers followed the suspect down Lebanon Street when he drove his white sedan towards the officers before fleeing on Sylvan Street, police said.

As the officers pursued the suspect he allegedly nearly struck an officer’s car while they were working a detail.

The detail officer shot his gun three times in an attempt to defend himself and jumped out of the way of the oncoming vehicle, police said.

Maitre was located in a parked car on Mt. Vernon Street and placed under arrest.

